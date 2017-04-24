City commission discusses park priori...

City commission discusses park priorities

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The City Parks Department and golf course supporters got into a lengthy discussion Monday evening with Chanute city commissioners over finances and priorities. The comments were in response to discussion at a previous city commission meeting about the state of the baseball and softball fields at Santa Fe Park, and Monday included talk about the operation of the Stone Creek golf course conference room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
usd 484 fredonia 46 min law abiding citizen 9
Larry Burgess 55 min law abiding citizen 6
Fort Scott school system 1 hr Miss K 97
bed bugs in prescott 4 hr Steve 2
cottage cheese thighs 5 hr 8Queen8 14
A place for discussion about the kid who has is... 16 hr Don 1
Kirstin Groves (Feb '16) 16 hr Kirstin Groves 19
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC