Chanute woman collecting books, school supplies for Africa children

Michelle Compton of Chanute will travel to Africa next month and is seeking donations of children's books from picture to young adult books. She plans to teach English to children of the Maasai tribe in Kenya during part of May. Compton, who graduated from Parsons High School in 2009, said she wanted to visit Africa since she first saw "The Lion King."

