CES holds roundup for incoming kindergartners

Tuesday Read more: Chanute Tribune

This week the children who will be old enough to attend kindergarten in August are invited to visit Chanute Elementary School. Parents and their children who will be five-years-old by Aug. 31 can come to the district's Kindergarten Roundup to be held Thursday, at 6 pm, in the school cafeteria.

