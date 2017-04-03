CD release party Saturday for Smeed
Chanute native singer and songwriter Sky Smeed will be performing in rural Thayer to celebrate the release of his latest album "Lunker Bass." The hometown CD release party will be held at the Unstable, a venue at the home of Steve and Rexine Spencer.
