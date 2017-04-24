CCT performs fourth - Nunsense' musical
"Meshuggah-Nuns!" opens Friday at the Chanute Memorial Auditorium. Judy Wilson reprises her longtime role as Sister Amnesia/Sister Mary Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputy Sheriff
|11 hr
|Citizen
|1
|Fort Scott school system
|Wed
|Melissa is smart
|106
|usd 484 fredonia
|Wed
|Flag on the Mound
|10
|Handyman
|Wed
|dont do it
|2
|Ward/Kraft
|Wed
|Dude
|2
|churches
|Tue
|Classic
|11
|Blocking scanners
|Tue
|fortscottguy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC