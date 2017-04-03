Cadwallader bound over for trial

Former Chanute High School Teacher David Cadwallader was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Neosho County District Court Friday. Arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 am May 17 in Erie in the Unlawful Sexual Relations case against Cadwallader, who was arrested and charged in May of 2016 on allegations that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

