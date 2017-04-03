413 board supports technology students
Chanute High School technology students who qualified for national competition visited members of the USD 413 Board of Education meeting Monday evening. Board members approved fundraising to send members of the Technology Students Association to the national competition after they qualified at state competition last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix
|5 hr
|Steve
|4
|Counterfeit ring
|9 hr
|fakeaztrollaccount
|5
|How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07)
|10 hr
|Cool girl
|12
|ccc
|11 hr
|Curious
|7
|Lamo Jamo Eytcheson (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|Linneb02
|10
|stupid republicans (May '13)
|Apr 1
|LiberalFeminist
|775
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Why does it matter
|57
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC