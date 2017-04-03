413 board supports technology students

Chanute High School technology students who qualified for national competition visited members of the USD 413 Board of Education meeting Monday evening. Board members approved fundraising to send members of the Technology Students Association to the national competition after they qualified at state competition last week.

