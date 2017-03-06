Waverly man injured in US-169 accident
A Waverly man was transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and life-flighted after a pickup-semi accident 9A1 2 miles north of Chanute on US-169 early Sunday, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. Kyle Henry, 23, Waverly, was northbound on US-169 at 6:45 am Sunday when his 1994 Toyota pickup crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by David Stout, 57, Chouteau, Ohio.
