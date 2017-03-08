Use caution when lining up roof repair

Use caution when lining up roof repair

When one of the first major hail storms struck southeast Kansas last week, it attracted many roofing companies to Chanute to offer repairs. Now insurance agents and city officials are warning homeowners, particularly the elderly, to be extremely cautious about signing contracts for repairs.

