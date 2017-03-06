State election law extends USD 413 bo...

State election law extends USD 413 board terms

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

At the March regular meeting Monday, the USD 413 Board of Education extended terms of current school board members whose terms would otherwise end in 2017 to January 2018. This is to match with the 2015 state election law changes that eliminated spring elections and requires that all elections for government body positions, including school boards, be held in the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marie sheriff (Jan '12) 2 hr Perry C 15
Ronnie Shadden (Jun '16) 8 hr George shadden 19
Storm Damage Photos at FortScott.Biz (Sep '12) 10 hr Bill 4
any idea? 20 hr MilitaryMom_MP 5
Shooting 20 hr MilitaryMom_MP 8
wilson county extension office 21 hr sek 3
i.c.e Mon Just Sayin 2
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Neosho County was issued at March 07 at 6:02PM CST

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC