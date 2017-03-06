State election law extends USD 413 board terms
At the March regular meeting Monday, the USD 413 Board of Education extended terms of current school board members whose terms would otherwise end in 2017 to January 2018. This is to match with the 2015 state election law changes that eliminated spring elections and requires that all elections for government body positions, including school boards, be held in the fall.
Read more at Chanute Tribune.
