Sirens sound, hail pelts Chanute area
Martin Johnson Airport in Chanute recorded 0.28 inches of precipitation between 10 pm Tuesday and 1 am Wednesday and wind speed gusting to 32 mph during the thunderstorm, with visibility reduced to three miles from nine or ten. The air temperature also dropped to 48 degrees at 11 pm from 63 at 10 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best family law attorney
|1 hr
|Samantha
|2
|Larry's Auto (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Outlaw
|54
|any idea?
|5 hr
|cornhusker
|1
|whos that girl (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|Blast from the past
|10
|Rickie Blanchard..changed or better at the game
|20 hr
|curious88
|1
|Does Crime Pay (Feb '16)
|Tue
|BIG SUGAR
|20
|Fine upstanding citizens of kansas (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Hope
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC