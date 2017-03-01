Sirens sound, hail pelts Chanute area

Martin Johnson Airport in Chanute recorded 0.28 inches of precipitation between 10 pm Tuesday and 1 am Wednesday and wind speed gusting to 32 mph during the thunderstorm, with visibility reduced to three miles from nine or ten. The air temperature also dropped to 48 degrees at 11 pm from 63 at 10 pm.

