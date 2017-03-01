Signs, striping planned on road to Humboldt
Although it is no longer part of the highway system, the county road between Chanute and Humboldt will receive state funding to help reduce accidents. The project is in the preliminary engineering stage, and Neosho County Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said he does not have a timeline for when the bids will be let or for completion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting
|21 hr
|allthatflimmers
|7
|Best family law attorney
|Wed
|Samantha
|2
|Larry's Auto (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Outlaw
|54
|any idea?
|Wed
|cornhusker
|1
|whos that girl (Feb '16)
|Tue
|Blast from the past
|10
|Rickie Blanchard..changed or better at the game
|Tue
|curious88
|1
|Does Crime Pay (Feb '16)
|Feb 28
|BIG SUGAR
|20
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC