SEK superintendents testify to House committee
Public school officials, including from Chanute and Pittsburg, told a House committee Thursday that they have serious reservations about the latest school funding plan that would add only about $75 million in new state spending while asking most districts to raise their local property taxes. The overall amount of funding wasn't the only concern they raised.
