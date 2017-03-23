SEK superintendents testify to House ...

SEK superintendents testify to House committee

Public school officials, including from Chanute and Pittsburg, told a House committee Thursday that they have serious reservations about the latest school funding plan that would add only about $75 million in new state spending while asking most districts to raise their local property taxes. The overall amount of funding wasn't the only concern they raised.

