Saturday's Green Parade features pipes and drum band
The parade, one of several events at the 11th annual Pub Crawl and Poker Walk, also includes the Chanute High School Blue Comets marching band, two leprechauns and a giraffe. The Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums band will provide six bagpipers and three drummers for Saturday's festivities.
