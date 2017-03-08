Pool management turned over to parks ...

Pool management turned over to parks department

The Chanute Recreation Commission voted Wednesday evening to turn over management of the Maring Aquatic Center to the Chanute Parks Department. The board voted to turn over 100 percent of the pool operations during a joint meeting with the Parks Advisory Board.

