Orphan Train program to be given Tuesday
Jim Whaley will share information next week about the 28 orphans who came to Chanute on trains from New York in 1894 and 1917. The presentation will be 7 pm Tuesday at the Historical Society's Research and Genealogical Center, 411 S. Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counterfeit ring
|6 min
|fakeaztrollaccount
|5
|How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07)
|1 hr
|Cool girl
|12
|ccc
|2 hr
|Curious
|7
|Lamo Jamo Eytcheson (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Linneb02
|10
|stupid republicans (May '13)
|Apr 1
|LiberalFeminist
|775
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Why does it matter
|57
|Bass Pro Shop "Disneyland like" Outdoor theme p... (May '16)
|Mar 31
|DewWY 3101
|38
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC