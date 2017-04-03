Orphan Train program to be given Tuesday

Orphan Train program to be given Tuesday

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Jim Whaley will share information next week about the 28 orphans who came to Chanute on trains from New York in 1894 and 1917. The presentation will be 7 pm Tuesday at the Historical Society's Research and Genealogical Center, 411 S. Central.

