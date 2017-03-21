Nominations sought for path of heroes
The Chanute Historical Society plans to erect stone boulders along the hiking and biking trail from west Main Street to Walnut west of the historic Santa Fe depot. Ash Grove will provide the stones, which will be fitted with plaques to honor individuals in a display to honor heroes of Chanute's past.
