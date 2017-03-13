NCCC Students Named to 2016 All-Kansa...

NCCC Students Named to 2016 All-Kansas Academic Team

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Nathan Hills, a student at Neosho County Community College, poses with Brian Inbody, NCCC president, after being named to the 2017 All-Kansas Academic Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any idea? 15 hr Michael wilson 8
wilson county extension office Mar 12 sek 4
Watchout Fredonia Mar 12 justmyopinion 3
marie sheriff (Jan '12) Mar 10 Crystal methany 21
kvc (Sep '16) Mar 10 Notquitetrue 16
Jenni Shimhiser? Mar 9 Joemomma 2
Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15) Feb 18 Snake peter 90
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC