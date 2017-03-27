NCCC announces results of 9th annual ...

NCCC announces results of 9th annual welding contest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chanute Tribune

Sixty-six students from nine area schools and colleges put their skills to the test and competed for prizes donated from area businesses at the 9th annual TIG Welding Contest hosted in March by Neosho County Community College and held at its welding program facility located within the Goppert Eastern Kansas Rural Technology Building in Garnett. Competitors were judged based on TIG welding skills and also a written exam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
stupid republicans (May '13) 22 hr LiberalFeminist 775
marie sheriff (Jan '12) Fri Why does it matter 57
Bass Pro Shop "Disneyland like" Outdoor theme p... (May '16) Fri DewWY 3101 38
Amanda Benton Thu Honey 2
Sex Offenders (Mar '12) Mar 30 hey no name 63
topix Mar 30 Where is the love 3
Welfare Moms that stay on it for life. (May '11) Mar 30 Blaze 121
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC