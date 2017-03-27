NCCC announces results of 9th annual welding contest

Sixty-six students from nine area schools and colleges put their skills to the test and competed for prizes donated from area businesses at the 9th annual TIG Welding Contest hosted in March by Neosho County Community College and held at its welding program facility located within the Goppert Eastern Kansas Rural Technology Building in Garnett. Competitors were judged based on TIG welding skills and also a written exam.

