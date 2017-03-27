Monument move
A stone monument to former Chanute Mayor Jesse Jackson became the first to be located on the planned Heroes Way along the hiking and biking path between Main and Walnut Thursday afternoon. At top, Parks Director Todd Newman helped clear mulch from the monument's previous location at Evergreen and Main.
