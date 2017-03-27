Local woman assisted in crash rescue

Neosho County deputies have identified a Chanute woman as the passerby who helped rescue an accident victim from a burning vehicle. Mary Ann Whitworth, Chanute, assisted Neosho County Sheriff Deputy Chris Gericke in rescuing Mark Hendricks, 36, Chanute, from his pickup truck shortly after noon Saturday when it struck the canopy of PGI professional glass installers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.