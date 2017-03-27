Local JC Penney customers calling in ...

Local JC Penney customers calling in complaints about closing

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

Several Chanute JC Penney customers expressed their feelings in the store Friday about last week's announcement of the closing of about 140 JC Penney stores and two distribution centers, including the store in Chanute. The Tribune was not able to get a comment from the JC Penney corporate offices about how many comments were received about the Chanute store, or whether these kind of call-in campaigns will have an impact on closure decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marie sheriff (Jan '12) 6 hr Why does it matter 57
Bass Pro Shop "Disneyland like" Outdoor theme p... (May '16) 11 hr DewWY 3101 38
Amanda Benton Thu Honey 2
Sex Offenders (Mar '12) Thu hey no name 63
topix Thu Where is the love 3
Welfare Moms that stay on it for life. (May '11) Thu Blaze 121
Counterfeit ring Thu fortscottguy 4
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC