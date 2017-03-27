Local JC Penney customers calling in complaints about closing

Several Chanute JC Penney customers expressed their feelings in the store Friday about last week's announcement of the closing of about 140 JC Penney stores and two distribution centers, including the store in Chanute. The Tribune was not able to get a comment from the JC Penney corporate offices about how many comments were received about the Chanute store, or whether these kind of call-in campaigns will have an impact on closure decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.