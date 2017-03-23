Local concert group folds
The organization's last concert will be presented April 1 when the Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges will perform at 7 p.m. City of Parsons events and media director Matt Hoisington praised the organization's volunteers, who have supported the arts in the community for these many years and their decision to end PACA in a manner that will help continue ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|BigPapa
|41
|Woods Supermarket (Mar '15)
|7 hr
|Bandit
|14
|Counterfeit ring
|13 hr
|Gg3498bill
|1
|candlerock
|14 hr
|former resident
|1
|Where is all these jobs at in fort scott
|22 hr
|WTF
|3
|Alicya Cole
|Thu
|Judge
|1
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Thu
|Still here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC