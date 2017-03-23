Local concert group folds

Local concert group folds

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

The organization's last concert will be presented April 1 when the Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges will perform at 7 p.m. City of Parsons events and media director Matt Hoisington praised the organization's volunteers, who have supported the arts in the community for these many years and their decision to end PACA in a manner that will help continue ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marie sheriff (Jan '12) 2 hr BigPapa 41
Woods Supermarket (Mar '15) 7 hr Bandit 14
Counterfeit ring 13 hr Gg3498bill 1
candlerock 14 hr former resident 1
Where is all these jobs at in fort scott 22 hr WTF 3
Alicya Cole Thu Judge 1
Don Melvin May chomo Thu Still here 2
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC