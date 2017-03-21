K-39 east of Chanute reopens
Wednesday morning the Kansas Department of Transportation opened the new Draw Creek Bridge and the Big Creek drainage bridge on K-39 east of Chanute to traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new in town, where's all the hoes I'm hearin ab...
|3 hr
|newguy
|1
|kvc (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Agreed
|25
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|MilitaryMom_MP
|40
|Walmart employees
|12 hr
|MilitaryMom_MP
|5
|Does anyone remember Scott Hopkins? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|wtfkeks
|7
|Where is all these jobs at in fort scott
|Tue
|Sarah
|2
|Woods Supermarket (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Bandit
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC