Goddard appointed to school finance committee
Kansas District 15 Senator Dan Goddard was appointed to a school finance committee following the Supreme Court ruling on school finance last Thursday. In a release on his appointment to the committee, Goddard pointed out several issues that need to be addressed by the new school funding formula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wilson county extension office
|Sun
|sek
|4
|Watchout Fredonia
|Mar 12
|justmyopinion
|3
|any idea?
|Mar 10
|MilitaryMom_MP
|7
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|Mar 10
|Crystal methany
|21
|kvc (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|Notquitetrue
|16
|Jenni Shimhiser?
|Mar 9
|Joemomma
|2
|revenge on old bullies
|Mar 9
|ENTER USERNAME
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC