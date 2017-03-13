Goddard appointed to school finance c...

Goddard appointed to school finance committee

Kansas District 15 Senator Dan Goddard was appointed to a school finance committee following the Supreme Court ruling on school finance last Thursday. In a release on his appointment to the committee, Goddard pointed out several issues that need to be addressed by the new school funding formula.

