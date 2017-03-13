Fundraising begins for city fireworks...

Fundraising begins for city fireworks display

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Organizers of the 2017 Fourth of July celebration in Chanute want to build on last year's results to more than triple the size of the 2015 fireworks display. The committee for the Fourth of July fireworks display will hold its first fundraising event Saturday, with another event scheduled April 1. The goal this year is to raise $15,000.

