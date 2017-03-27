Fort Scott High School students quali...

Fort Scott High School students qualify for national debate tournament at Chanute qualifier March 16

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Chanute Tribune

First and second place winners in the the Senate and House chambers for the South Kansas District National Qualifier March 16 in Chanute. These four students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association national tournament, which will be held in June in Birmingham, Alabama.

