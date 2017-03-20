Donations pile up for victims of wildfires
Donations big and small are headed to relieve farmers and ranchers in the western part of the state that was devastated by wildfires earlier this month. When Cargill Corporation sent $50,000 worth of fencing material to the area earlier this week, it was provided by a Chanute supplier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woods Supermarket (Mar '15)
|12 min
|Don
|12
|Mercy
|9 hr
|Yes
|8
|local yokel
|11 hr
|Farmer Joe
|7
|kvc (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Ginger
|24
|Serious question about lesbians (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|Broken85
|79
|resident
|22 hr
|resident
|1
|Walmart employees
|22 hr
|no surprises
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC