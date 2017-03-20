Donations pile up for victims of wild...

Donations pile up for victims of wildfires

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Donations big and small are headed to relieve farmers and ranchers in the western part of the state that was devastated by wildfires earlier this month. When Cargill Corporation sent $50,000 worth of fencing material to the area earlier this week, it was provided by a Chanute supplier.

