Daughter joins family tradition of Humboldt racing
Chanute High School Senior Jillian Wilson will be racing for the first time at Humboldt Speedway in a car sponsored by Home Savings Bank. Her father, Jeremy Wilson, has raced for years and several family members also race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counterfeit ring
|4 hr
|Gg3498bill
|1
|candlerock
|5 hr
|former resident
|1
|Where is all these jobs at in fort scott
|13 hr
|WTF
|3
|Alicya Cole
|15 hr
|Judge
|1
|Don Melvin May chomo
|15 hr
|Still here
|2
|new in town, where's all the hoes I'm hearin ab...
|Wed
|Jake
|2
|kvc (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Agreed
|25
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC