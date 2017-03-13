CRDA checks out new location

CRDA checks out new location

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

CRDA board members toured the building at 1 W. Main, formerly the Total Image photography studio location, which owner Gary Fail is selling to the City of Chanute. CRDA Executive Director Matt Godinez said officials plan to close on the sale at the end of May, which also is when the lease on the CRDA's current offices expires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marie sheriff (Jan '12) 24 min MilitaryMom_MP 34
kvc (Sep '16) 3 hr 8QueenK8 21
New Honey's restaurant? 4 hr Customer 3
Watchout Fredonia 6 hr Jack 4
local yokel 7 hr Don 5
Mercy 7 hr Don 1
any idea? 20 hr You are disturbed 9
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,629,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC