Court rules school funding inadequate

In its long-awaited decision regarding the adequacy portion of the Gannon school funding court case, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state has to do what it already intended to do - with some caveats. The court agreed with the most recent ruling of a three-judge panel of the Shawnee District Court that the state's current funding formula is inadequate, both in the amount of money and the structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.