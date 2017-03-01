County to change meeting day, time
Neosho County Commissioners began the process to change their meeting day and time by approving a charter ordinance Friday morning. The commission approved the ordinance 2-1 to change the meetings from 8 am Fridays to 5:30 pm Mondays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bass Pro Shop "Disneyland like" Outdoor theme p... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Malakei
|37
|Shooting
|Thu
|allthatflimmers
|7
|Best family law attorney
|Mar 1
|Samantha
|2
|Larry's Auto (Sep '12)
|Mar 1
|Outlaw
|54
|any idea?
|Mar 1
|cornhusker
|1
|whos that girl (Feb '16)
|Feb 28
|Blast from the past
|10
|Rickie Blanchard..changed or better at the game
|Feb 28
|curious88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC