County to change meeting day, time

1 hr ago

Neosho County Commissioners began the process to change their meeting day and time by approving a charter ordinance Friday morning. The commission approved the ordinance 2-1 to change the meetings from 8 am Fridays to 5:30 pm Mondays.

