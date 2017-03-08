County hears about NMRMC Ems funding
Hospital CEO Dennis Franks gave a presentation on NMRMC's expenses and revenue. At issue is the gap between the amounts the hospital bills and what it receives on contractual costs, where an outside agency such as Medicare or Medicaid determines payment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any idea?
|3 hr
|MilitaryMom_MP
|7
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|Crystal methany
|21
|kvc
|Fri
|Notquitetrue
|16
|Jenni Shimhiser?
|Thu
|Joemomma
|2
|revenge on old bullies
|Thu
|ENTER USERNAME
|3
|Tawney Anderson
|Thu
|Babe
|2
|mrsa at wilson county med center
|Thu
|amazed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC