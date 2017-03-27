Concerns aired on health care act cha...

Concerns aired on health care act changes

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Chanute Tribune

A Chanute man joined disabled people and advocates for the disabled in speaking out Wednesday against the health care act scheduled to go to a vote today in the US House of Representatives. Rick Macias, who is confined to a wheelchair and is an advocate for the national group ADAPT, was one of the speakers at a gathering Wednesday morning at Wesley House in Pittsburg in opposition to the American Health Care Act, the Republican proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

