Collaborative exhibition opens Saturday at museum

The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum is thrilled to host the artwork of Jim Sallenbach and Irene Schomacker in an exhibition opening this Saturday, April 1, said Jacque Borgeson, museum curator. Sallenbach and Schomacker visited the museum twice in preparation for the exhibition, and they have selected artifacts from the museum collections to interconnect and be exhibited with their art.

