Cleanup day planned at library
"Nip it in the Butt" is the name for the event and anyone who wants to help clean up the library grounds can go to the library at 1 pm Saturday. Jerry Hughes of Chanute donated the receptacle, which will be set up at the park bench near the main library entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woods Supermarket (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Bandit
|14
|Counterfeit ring
|9 hr
|Gg3498bill
|1
|candlerock
|9 hr
|former resident
|1
|Where is all these jobs at in fort scott
|18 hr
|WTF
|3
|Alicya Cole
|20 hr
|Judge
|1
|Don Melvin May chomo
|20 hr
|Still here
|2
|new in town, where's all the hoes I'm hearin ab...
|Wed
|Jake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC