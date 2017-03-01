Claims high, roofers plentiful follow...

Claims high, roofers plentiful following Tuesday hailstorm

Tuesday's hailstorm did some damage in Chanute. Local insurance agents and others involved in the business of roof and vehicle repair talked about the extent of the damage and warned people to be careful about who they pay for the jobs.

