Claims high, roofers plentiful following Tuesday hailstorm
Tuesday's hailstorm did some damage in Chanute. Local insurance agents and others involved in the business of roof and vehicle repair talked about the extent of the damage and warned people to be careful about who they pay for the jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is shane adamson a good divorice/custody attorney?
|2 hr
|InTheKnowOnThisOne
|4
|Bass Pro Shop "Disneyland like" Outdoor theme p... (May '16)
|5 hr
|Malakei
|37
|Shooting
|Thu
|allthatflimmers
|7
|Best family law attorney
|Mar 1
|Samantha
|2
|Larry's Auto (Sep '12)
|Mar 1
|Outlaw
|54
|any idea?
|Mar 1
|cornhusker
|1
|whos that girl (Feb '16)
|Feb 28
|Blast from the past
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC