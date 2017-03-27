City hears complaints about taste, od...

City hears complaints about taste, odor of water

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

It may be stinky, but Chanute water is still safe to drink, the city manager told city commissioners Monday evening. Both city staff and commissioners have fielded complaints about the taste and odor of city water, but City Manager Jeff Cantrell said at Monday evening's meeting that the water is still within mandatory quality thresholds and will not face a boil order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Firings at Fredonia High School (Dec '15) 4 hr hulk 23
How do you rate Ft. Scott (May '07) 4 hr Christophero 11
sick of em 6 hr store manager 1
Welfare Moms that stay on it for life. (May '11) 8 hr WTF 119
kvc (Sep '16) Mon Ginger 29
Watchout Fredonia Mon Ozymamdias 7
candlerock Mon Trolol 2
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC