City begins to line up future projects

City begins to line up future projects

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

When City Manager Jeff Cantrell presented the upcoming budget plans during Monday's work session, he cited capital projects, urgent equipment needs and larger utility projects. The city needs to replace bucket trucks, digging equipment and loaders, but also needs to update the water treatment plant and sewer lines that let storm water leak into the flow to the sewage plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marie sheriff (Jan '12) 6 hr Perry C 15
Ronnie Shadden (Jun '16) 13 hr George shadden 19
Storm Damage Photos at FortScott.Biz (Sep '12) 14 hr Bill 4
any idea? Mon MilitaryMom_MP 5
Shooting Mon MilitaryMom_MP 8
wilson county extension office Mon sek 3
i.c.e Mon Just Sayin 2
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Neosho County was issued at March 07 at 6:02PM CST

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC