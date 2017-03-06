City begins to line up future projects
When City Manager Jeff Cantrell presented the upcoming budget plans during Monday's work session, he cited capital projects, urgent equipment needs and larger utility projects. The city needs to replace bucket trucks, digging equipment and loaders, but also needs to update the water treatment plant and sewer lines that let storm water leak into the flow to the sewage plant.
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Perry C
|15
|Ronnie Shadden (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|George shadden
|19
|Storm Damage Photos at FortScott.Biz (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|Bill
|4
|any idea?
|Mon
|MilitaryMom_MP
|5
|Shooting
|Mon
|MilitaryMom_MP
|8
|wilson county extension office
|Mon
|sek
|3
|i.c.e
|Mon
|Just Sayin
|2
