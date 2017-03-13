Chanute man arrested after shots fired
The Neosho County Sheriff's office received a call at 11:41 am Monday that individuals in a vehicle had been shot at in rural Neosho County. Deputies responded to the caller's residence and learned that there had been a domestic violence altercation at a residence at 9150 220th Road in rural Chanute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any idea?
|15 hr
|Michael wilson
|8
|wilson county extension office
|Mar 12
|sek
|4
|Watchout Fredonia
|Mar 12
|justmyopinion
|3
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|Mar 10
|Crystal methany
|21
|kvc (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|Notquitetrue
|16
|Jenni Shimhiser?
|Mar 9
|Joemomma
|2
|Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15)
|Feb 18
|Snake peter
|90
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC