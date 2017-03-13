Chanute man arrested after shots fired

The Neosho County Sheriff's office received a call at 11:41 am Monday that individuals in a vehicle had been shot at in rural Neosho County. Deputies responded to the caller's residence and learned that there had been a domestic violence altercation at a residence at 9150 220th Road in rural Chanute.

