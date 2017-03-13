Chanute couple testifies in Topeka fo...

Chanute couple testifies in Topeka for autism awareness license plate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Chanute Tribune

Phil and Nikki Jacobs of Chanute are in the later phases of their plan to introduce an autism awareness license plate in Kansas. The couple has been working on the tag for the last several years as a method to benefit the long-term goals of Autism Hope for Families, the organization they founded to help people with autism and their families in southeast Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any idea? 6 hr Michael wilson 8
wilson county extension office Sun sek 4
Watchout Fredonia Mar 12 justmyopinion 3
marie sheriff (Jan '12) Mar 10 Crystal methany 21
kvc (Sep '16) Mar 10 Notquitetrue 16
Jenni Shimhiser? Mar 9 Joemomma 2
Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15) Feb 18 Snake peter 90
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC