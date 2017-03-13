Chanute couple testifies in Topeka for autism awareness license plate
Phil and Nikki Jacobs of Chanute are in the later phases of their plan to introduce an autism awareness license plate in Kansas. The couple has been working on the tag for the last several years as a method to benefit the long-term goals of Autism Hope for Families, the organization they founded to help people with autism and their families in southeast Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chanute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any idea?
|6 hr
|Michael wilson
|8
|wilson county extension office
|Sun
|sek
|4
|Watchout Fredonia
|Mar 12
|justmyopinion
|3
|marie sheriff (Jan '12)
|Mar 10
|Crystal methany
|21
|kvc (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|Notquitetrue
|16
|Jenni Shimhiser?
|Mar 9
|Joemomma
|2
|Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15)
|Feb 18
|Snake peter
|90
Find what you want!
Search Chanute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC