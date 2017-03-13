Cargill Donates $50,000 of Fencing Ma...

Cargill Donates $50,000 of Fencing Materials to Fire

Wednesday Mar 15

Much of the impact was to grazing land on ranches in the western part of the state, with thousands of cattle perishing as wind-swept flames raced across pastures throughout the region. Estimates indicate that up to 100,000 miles of ranch fencing was destroyed in Kansas, with additional fencing destroyed in Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma wildfires.

