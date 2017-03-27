Candidates sought for Chanute's Heroes Way
The selection committee for the Chanute's Heroes Way has finalized the nomination form and it can be picked up at the Comforts of Home store, the city manager's office or from any committee member. Also available is the criteria to be used by the selection committee.
