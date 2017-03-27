Candidates sought for Chanute's Heroe...

Candidates sought for Chanute's Heroes Way

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chanute Tribune

The selection committee for the Chanute's Heroes Way has finalized the nomination form and it can be picked up at the Comforts of Home store, the city manager's office or from any committee member. Also available is the criteria to be used by the selection committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
marie sheriff (Jan '12) 57 min SorryNotSorry 55
Sex Offenders (Mar '12) 5 hr hey no name 63
topix 6 hr Where is the love 3
Welfare Moms that stay on it for life. (May '11) 7 hr Blaze 121
Counterfeit ring 8 hr fortscottguy 4
Serious question about lesbians (Oct '12) 12 hr Putting it out th... 80
Neodesha gone to crap (Sep '15) Wed Jake Crawson 7
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC