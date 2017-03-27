Briefs: Truck catches fire in injury ...

Briefs: Truck catches fire in injury accident

A passerby and Neosho County Sheriff's deputy reportedly helped free a driver pinned in a burning pickup after a one-vehicle accident injured three people shortly after noon Saturday east of Chanute. The driver, Mark Hendricks, 36, Chanute, and two passengers, Tony Hendricks, 34, and an eight-year-old girl, were transported by ambulance to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center after the accident at 12:13 pm Saturday west of Oakwood Lane on K-39 east of Chanute, the Neosho County Sheriff's Department reported.

