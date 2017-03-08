Briefs: Take Me Out to Ballgame canceled, games still on
The Take Me Out to the Ballgame Event scheduled for Saturday at Hudson Field is canceled, but the baseball double-header is still on, with first pitch at 1 pm. The Chanute Art Gallery is presenting Youth Art Month featuring eight area schools during the month of March.
