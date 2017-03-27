Briefs: Portable propane tank explodes at business
An unknown number of employees were injured Monday afternoon when a portable propane tank exploded at Gericke's Iron and Metal. Firefighters were notified at 4:30 pm Monday after the incident at 1212 N. Santa Fe in Chanute where a 20-pound propane tank exploded.
