Watkins chosen as LCC president

Watkins chosen as LCC president

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: ParsonsSun.com

Watkins, who has a genuine desire for higher education and providing a leadership role for staff and students, received applause and cheers from board members, faculty and staff present at the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chanute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Arthur Barney III (May '13) 4 hr FYI 8
Anybody see a problem here? (Nov '15) Sun Snake peter 85
Don melvin may Sun Jussayin 1
Dan Goddard Contact Info Feb 11 ERIC 7
Kenny monroe Feb 10 Taylor 19
unsolved murders (Nov '09) Feb 10 Rosebud48 111
Shooting Feb 9 Letitgo 5
See all Chanute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chanute Forum Now

Chanute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chanute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Al Franken
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Chanute, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC