Trillium CNG finalizes contract to bu...

Trillium CNG finalizes contract to build CNG locations for Miami-Dade County

Friday Feb 10

Love's Trillium CNG, part of the Love's Family of Companies, has finalized an agreement to bring two compressed facilities to south Florida. In addition, Love's Travel Stop in Chanute, KS, opened for business on Feb. 9. According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center, the stations will be the only CNG locations in Miami-Dade County, FL.

Chanute, KS

