Speed limits focus of joint city/county discussion

Chanute city and Neosho County commission members met Monday evening in the Alliance Room of Memorial Hall for a workshop on the traffic impact of economic development. In particular, most of the discussion between the city and the county officials focused on speed limits in the area along the west side of Chanute, which already have increased traffic from schools and expect more traffic from the Orizon Aerostructures manufacturing development and the Love's Travel Stop and Country Store plaza development.

