NCCC's Inbody touts international students
In his report to the Board of Trustees at Tuesday's meeting, Neosho County Community College President Brian Inbody said that NCCC loves international students. He told them that international students bring diversity and information about the world to Chanute and other NCCC students, some of whom have never left the state, much less the country.
